Leicester City Appoints Steve Cooper as New Manager

Leicester City has appointed Steve Cooper, the former Nottingham Forest coach, as their new manager. Cooper expressed his excitement to work with the talented squad and looks forward to achieving the club's shared ambitions in the Premier League.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:38 IST
Leicester City have appointed former Nottingham Forest coach Steve Cooper as their new manager, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

"I am excited to work with such a talented squad and I'm looking forward to the challenge of achieving our shared ambitions in the Premier League," Cooper said in a statement.

