Mudryk's Cat and Other Big Moments: Euro 2024's Dramatic Highlights

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Mudryk's cat helps him inspire Ukraine to victory

Ukraine midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk helped spark his side to a vital comeback Euro 2024 victory over Slovakia on Friday with a little help from his pet cat. The 23-year-old Chelsea player often posts photos of his cat on social media and now has had his beloved short-eared tabby printed on his shin pads for the tournament in Germany.

Panthers keeping cool as host Oilers try to force Game 7 in finals

Pressure? What pressure? That is the attitude of the Florida Panthers are they prepare for their third chance to close out the Stanley Cup Final on Friday against the host Edmonton Oilers.

Soccer-Georgia hold Czechs to 1-1 draw

European Championship newcomers Georgia took their first point of the tournament in a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic on Saturday that left both teams probably needing to win their final Group F game to stand any chance of advancing. Georges Mikautadze converted a stoppage-time penalty at the end of the first half to put Georgia ahead but Patrik Schick equalised in the 59th minute when the ball rebounded off the far post and on to his chest from Ondrej Lingr's glancing header from a corner.

Soccer-Slick Spain keen to maintain momentum against Albania

Impressive Spain have secured top spot in Group B and a place in the last 16 of Euro 2024 but they will not be taking their foot off the gas against Albania in Duesseldorf on Monday.

While coach Luis de la Fuente has the luxury of being able to rest players for the final group game, he will also want to maintain the momentum Spain have built up.

Soccer - Reaction after Czech Republic and Georgia draw 1-1 at Euro 2024

Following is reaction after the Czech Republic and Georgia drew 1-1 in Euro 2024 Group F on Saturday: Czech goal-scorer Patrik Schick: "Of course, 1-1 is not enough for us. We were better, we had more chances.

Soccer-Slovakia must take positives into final pool game

Slovakia paid for the price for taking their foot off the gas in the second half of their 2-1 European Championship defeat by Ukraine on Friday but can take positives from a strong first- half display into their final Group E fixture against Romania. Slovakia stayed in contention for a place in the last 16 in what is proving to be a tight pool, but will likely need at the bare minimum a point against the Romanians to advance.

Analysis-Soccer-Horror miss will haunt Georgia's Lobjanidze

Saba Lobjanidze missed a chance to write his name into Georgia's sporting folklore in Saturday's Euro 2024 clash with the Czech Republic, blazing the final kick of the game over the crossbar with only the goalkeeper to beat as the match ended 1-1. It will be the stuff of recurring nightmares for Lobjanidze, who should have won the contest for the tournament newcomers and put them on course for a place in the last 16 at the first time of asking.

MLB roundup: Angels prevail in reunion with Shohei Ohtani

Taylor Ward delivered a tiebreaking single in the top of the 10th inning as the Los Angeles Angels notched a 3-2 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in the opener of a two-game set. The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hit a massive two-run homer and reached base four times in his first game against his former team, but his 455-foot blast accounted for all of his team's runs. Ohtani had two of the Dodgers' five hits. Ward had two of his team's four hits as the Angels snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Dodgers.

Soccer-No fairytale return to Germany for Lewandowski

Given Germany is where Robert Lewandowski forged his fearsome reputation, Euro 2024 would have been a fitting arena for the Polish poacher to add significant gloss to an illustrious career and potentially end his international playing days on a high. The 35-year-old striker, however, has been left with only one more match at the tournament after Poland were eliminated on Friday.

Soccer-Bowen says England players shutting out negativity over limp displays

While England have been pummelled by criticism for their inauspicious start to Euro 2024, forward Jarrod Bowen said the negativity has not permeated into camp where the mood is positive ahead of their final group stage match against Slovenia on Tuesday. England still top Group C on four points and can finish no lower than third, but their sloppy and timid play so far has dampened optimism around one of the tournament favourites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)