Lanka Premier League to kickstart from July 1, set to feature Sri Lankan, international stars

The fifth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will begin on July 1 with a host of international and Sri Lankan stars in action across three weeks of T20 matches at three iconic venues

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 23:41 IST
Lanka Premier League. (Photo- LPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The fifth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will begin on July 1 with a host of international and Sri Lankan stars in action across three weeks of T20 matches at three iconic venues. Some of the marquee international names from the five LPL franchises include Kiwi all-rounders Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman, Bangladesh pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, Pakistan stars Shadab Khan and Agha Salman, West Indies veterans Andre Fletcher and Fabian Allen as well as famed Afghanistan spinners Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Noor Ahmad, and the South African duo of Rilee Rossouw and Reeza Hendricks, as per a press release from LPL.

The Sri Lankan presence in LPL 2024 is equally star-studded, with the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, Maheesh Theekshana and Kusal Mendis among a host of other national team heavyweights. "The Lanka Premier League continues to highlight the exceptional talent of our cricket players, providing fans with yet another opportunity to see their favourite stars in action. As we embark on this significant fifth season, I extend my best wishes to all the participants, stakeholders, and our cherished fans," said Samantha Dodewala, Tournament Director, Lanka Premier League.

The league stage will run from July 1 to 16, with the five teams - Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Marvels, Jaffna Kings and Kandy -- taking on each other twice during this period at the three iconic venues - the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Kandy. Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group, the official rights holder of LPL 2024, stated, "The past four years have seen the Lanka Premier League garner an overwhelming response from the global cricket community, with fans eagerly watching some of the sport's biggest stars. As we enter our fifth season, I am confident that the LPL will not only continue to thrive but also provide an unparalleled platform for homegrown talent to rise and shine."

The playoffs, to be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, will begin on July 18, with the final scheduled on July 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

