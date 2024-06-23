Left Menu

Mexico's Narrow Win Over Jamaica Marred by Captain's Injury

Mexico secured a 1-0 victory against Jamaica in their Group B opener in the Copa America, but the win was overshadowed by an injury to captain Edson Alvarez. Emotions ran high as Jamaica's disallowed goal and Mexico's persistence culminated in Gerardo Arteaga's decisive strike in the 69th minute.

Updated: 23-06-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 08:40 IST
Mexico scraped out a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in their Group B opener in the Copa America on Saturday, but their joy at making a winning start was tempered by what appeared to be a potentially tournament-ending injury to captain Edson Alvarez. Alvarez collapsed clutching his hamstring in the 30th minute and limped off the pitch in tears.

Jamaica, who are ranked 38 places below Mexico, thought they had scored their first-ever Copa America goal when Michail Antonio headed into the net five minutes into the second half, but the goal was ruled out for offside by the video assistant. Mexico stepped up a gear after that scare, with Luis Chavez, Santiago Gimenez and Gerardo Arteaga all drawing fine saves from Jamaica keeper Jahmali Waite, before Arteaga finally broke the deadlock in the 69th minute with a thunderous strike.

The result moved Mexico level on three points with Venezuela, who beat Ecuador 2-1 in the other Group B clash earlier in the day.

