King Kev Seals Victory as Belgium Bounces Back in European Championship

Kevin De Bruyne secured Belgium's crucial 2-0 win over Romania at the European Championship, with Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde watching. Youri Tielemans scored early, and the victory keeps Belgium's hopes alive after a tough loss to Slovakia. All teams in Group E now have three points.

PTI | Cologne | Updated: 23-06-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 09:55 IST
Kevin De Bruyne
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a momentous match before Belgium's royal family, Kevin De Bruyne sealed a vital 2-0 victory for Belgium against Romania, reigniting their European Championship campaign. An early goal by Youri Tielemans and De Bruyne's decisive second-half strike clinched the win, witnessed by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde.

Belgium had everything to play for following a shocking defeat to Slovakia. De Bruyne expressed the team's determination: "We needed to win otherwise we were going home. I will do everything I can to keep the lads on track." The win counters fears of another early tournament exit, similar to their 2022 World Cup performance.

Tielemans' goal set a strong tone, while De Bruyne capitalized on a long kick from goalkeeper Koen Casteels in the 80th minute to confirm the victory. This essential win places all Group E teams on equal footing with three points each, setting the stage for a thrilling final round. Belgium faces Ukraine, and Romania takes on Slovakia on Wednesday.

