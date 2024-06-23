King Kev Seals Victory as Belgium Bounces Back in European Championship

In a momentous match before Belgium's royal family, Kevin De Bruyne sealed a vital 2-0 victory for Belgium against Romania, reigniting their European Championship campaign. An early goal by Youri Tielemans and De Bruyne's decisive second-half strike clinched the win, witnessed by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde.

Belgium had everything to play for following a shocking defeat to Slovakia. De Bruyne expressed the team's determination: "We needed to win otherwise we were going home. I will do everything I can to keep the lads on track." The win counters fears of another early tournament exit, similar to their 2022 World Cup performance.

Tielemans' goal set a strong tone, while De Bruyne capitalized on a long kick from goalkeeper Koen Casteels in the 80th minute to confirm the victory. This essential win places all Group E teams on equal footing with three points each, setting the stage for a thrilling final round. Belgium faces Ukraine, and Romania takes on Slovakia on Wednesday.

