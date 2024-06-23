India vs Australia: High Stakes Super 8 Clash in T20 World Cup

India aims to derail Australia's T20 World Cup campaign in their final Super 8 game on Monday. A third straight win for India will ensure their spot as group toppers and send them to the semifinals, while Australia's chances would significantly diminish following their unexpected loss to Afghanistan.

Australia, who lost their grip after the defeat by Afghanistan, will closely monitor Rashid Khan's team's match against Bangladesh. India, having faced heartbreaking defeats by Australia in past ICC events, seeks to turn the tables. With solid performances from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and an impressive all-round effort by Hardik Pandya, India looks strong.

Australia faces pressure to perform, especially captain Mitchell Marsh, who needs to improve his batting and Glenn Maxwell, who must check his economy rate. The clash, expected to be fierce, will see strategic matchups like Kohli facing leg-spinner Adam Zampa. The stakes are high as Australia needs a win to stay in contention.

