T20 WC: Australia win toss, opt to field against Afghanistan, Agar replaces Starc

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl against Afghanistan in the Super 8 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Arnos Vale Ground. Australia are still unbeaten in the tournament and will be keen to extend their winning streak against Afghanistan. On the other hand, Afghanistan will look to keep their campaign alive and keep the hopes of making their first semi-final alive.

After winning the toss, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said, "We're going to bowl first, try and have a read on conditions and have a good night. We know Afghanistan are a good side. We just need to trust our process and enjoy it. Ashton Agar comes in for Mitchell Starc, purely conditions-based." Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan said during the time of the toss, "To be honest, we wanted to bat first. The record of this wicket suggests it becomes harder while chasing, we got what we wanted. What is done is done, can't think about the past. It's about the mindset we go in with today, the more you enjoy the better you perform. We've spoken about our execution and getting it right. It's about playing our cricket. Everyone likes to play against big teams, it's when you get better. Good occasion for us, we get better day by day facing these big teams. We have two changes, Janat and Zazai are back."

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi. (ANI)

