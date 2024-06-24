Left Menu

Thrilling Late Equalizer Secures Germany's Spot in the Euro Knockouts

Germany salvaged a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in a dramatic late push during the European Championship. Despite being down 1-0, a goal by substitute Niclas Füllkrug in stoppage time saved Germany from a first loss. The result ensured Germany topped Group A, while Switzerland secured second place.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 24-06-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 10:16 IST
Thrilling Late Equalizer Secures Germany's Spot in the Euro Knockouts
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a mesmerizing display of determination, Germany clinched a 1-1 draw against Switzerland to secure their advancement in the European Championship. The late equalizer came from substitute Niclas Füllkrug during stoppage time, preventing Germany from suffering a surprising loss.

Despite going behind in the 28th minute to a goal from Dan Ndoye, Germany's resilience showed during the match. The frantic final moments saw defender Nico Schlotterbeck, alongside Antonio Rüdiger, pave the way for Füllkrug's decisive header, assisted by David Raum.

Germany now looks ahead to a round of 16 clash in Dortmund, while Switzerland, with a commendable unbeaten run, prepares to face either Italy or Croatia in Berlin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024