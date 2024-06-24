Thrilling Late Equalizer Secures Germany's Spot in the Euro Knockouts

In a mesmerizing display of determination, Germany clinched a 1-1 draw against Switzerland to secure their advancement in the European Championship. The late equalizer came from substitute Niclas Füllkrug during stoppage time, preventing Germany from suffering a surprising loss.

Despite going behind in the 28th minute to a goal from Dan Ndoye, Germany's resilience showed during the match. The frantic final moments saw defender Nico Schlotterbeck, alongside Antonio Rüdiger, pave the way for Füllkrug's decisive header, assisted by David Raum.

Germany now looks ahead to a round of 16 clash in Dortmund, while Switzerland, with a commendable unbeaten run, prepares to face either Italy or Croatia in Berlin.

