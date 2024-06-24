Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Mayank Yadav likely to get India call-ups for Zimbabwe T20I series: Sources

Young all-rounders Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag and pace sensation Mayank Yadav are likely to get their maiden Indian team call-up for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe, as per sources. India will be touring Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series following the conclusion of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. The series will start on July 6 and go on until July 14 with all matches taking place in Harare.

The sources added that the series will witness a lot of senior players being rested as well. Abhishek and Riyan set this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) on fire with their fine batting performances.

Abhishek ended as the 10th-highest run-getter, with 484 runs in 16 matches at an average of 32.26 and a strike rate of 204.31, with three half-centuries. His best score was 75*. Abhishek smashed a massive 42 sixes in the season and had a formidable opening partnership for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with Australian opener Travis Head. Their attacking brand of cricket played a crucial role in their journey towards the final, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He is also a useful spin bowler. Riyan is another all-rounder who can bat up the order and deliver some important overs of spin. After years of underperformance down the order, Riyan was promoted to number four by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) management, and he repaid them back with 573 runs in 16 matches at an average of 52.09, the strike rate of over 149 and four half-centuries. His best score was 84*. His consistent batting was one of the key reasons behind RR's qualification to the playoffs.

Mayank, represented Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in four games, taking seven wickets at an average of 12.14 and an economy rate of 6.98, with the best figures of 3/14. Despite being in-and-out of the team due to injuries, Mayank won the hearts and minds of fans, experts and cricketers alike with his sheer pace, ability to touch 150 kmph consistently, and control over his line and length. Currently, India is set to play in their Super Eights clash at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Saint Lucia on Monday.

India is at the top of Group One with two wins in two games and four points. They won their previous game against Bangladesh by 50 runs. On the other hand, Australia is in second place with a win and a loss, giving them two points. They lost their previous game to Afghanistan by 21 runs in a shocker. If Australia loses this game, their chances of qualifying for the semifinals will be under serious jeopardy. (ANI)

