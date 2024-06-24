Pioneering Leadership: Dr. Rajmohan Pillai Elected President of SCFI
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 24: In a significant shift for the future of sport climbing in India, Dr. Rajmohan Pillai has been elected as the new president of the Sport Climbing Federation of India (SCFI). The election took place at the Trivandrum Tennis Club on Sunday.
In his inaugural address, Dr. Rajmohan emphasized a strong commitment to propelling sport climbing to new heights, particularly with an eye on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. 'Our goal is to secure podium finishes at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics,' he noted. Beyond the Olympics, he envisions a robust infrastructure for sport climbing across India, targeting over 1 million registered players nationwide. He also stressed the importance of embedding sport climbing into school curriculums as a way to identify and cultivate young talent.
The meeting, steered by General Secretary Col. S.P. Malik and Vice President Brig. Yadav, celebrated the recent accomplishments of young Indian climbers, highlighting their successes at various championships. 'Sport climbing embodies spirit, vitality, and perseverance,' remarked Dr. Rajmohan. He underscored the need for scientific athlete development, covering physical, psychological, and nutritional aspects. Dr. Rajmohan's diverse background in business and sports uniquely positions him to lead the SCFI into a promising future.
