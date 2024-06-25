Spain Shines at Euros: Victory Over Albania Secures Perfect Group Stage

Spain displayed its squad depth and resilience by defeating Albania 1-0 in Euro 2024, maintaining its victorious run despite a significant lineup overhaul. Coach Luis de la Fuente altered 10 of his starting players, making it the first time since 2008 that Spain won all three group stage games at the Euros.

Ferran Torres was the match hero, scoring in the 13th minute with a deflected shot, while goalkeeper David Raya's crucial stoppage-time save secured a clean slate for the team. Post-match, Torres emphasized the readiness of each player to contribute, whether as starters or substitutes.

Albania's hopes of advancing were dashed by the loss, which also assured England, France, and the Netherlands' progression to the knockout stages. Despite a slow start, Albania applied pressure in the second half, but Spain's tactical changes and solid defense ensured their victory and leadership in Group B.

