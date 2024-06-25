Left Menu

Athing Mu's Heartbreaking Fall: An Olympic Dream Deferred

Athing Mu will not defend her Olympic 800m title in Paris after falling during the final at the U.S. trials and finishing last. Nia Akins won the race, followed by Allie Wilson and Juliette Whittaker. Mu, the 2022 world champion, fell at the 200m mark and couldn't recover.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 08:24 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 08:24 IST
Athing Mu will not defend her Olympic 800m title in Paris after she fell during the final at the U.S. trials on Monday and finished last. Nia Akins came home first in one minute, 57.36 seconds while Allie Wilson took second (1:58.32) and Juliette Whittaker was third (1:58.45).

Mu, the world champion in 2022, was running with the pack at about the 200m mark when she lost her footing at Hayward field. She got up and carried on but could not catch the rest of the field, crossing the line in 2:19.69 before leaving the track in tears.

