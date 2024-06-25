Hungary Forward Barnabás Varga Released from Hospital After Facial Surgery
Hungary forward Barnabás Varga is set to leave the hospital after successful surgery on facial fractures following a collision with Scotland's goalkeeper at the European Championship. The match was paused for nearly 10 minutes for his treatment. Hungary won 1-0, but Varga will not play further in Euro 2024.
Hungarian forward Barnabás Varga is expected to be released from hospital on Wednesday after undergoing surgery on facial fractures. The injuries were sustained during a collision with Scotland's goalkeeper Angus Gunn at the European Championship.
The match halted for nearly 10 minutes to allow Varga to receive immediate treatment. The 29-year-old athlete was subsequently carried off the field on a stretcher and transported to a Stuttgart hospital, where he underwent surgery on Monday.
'Barnabás Varga underwent a successful operation at Klinikum Stuttgart on Monday afternoon,' the Hungarian soccer federation stated.
Although Hungary clinched a dramatic 1-0 victory thanks to a last-minute goal from substitute Kevin Csoboth, Varga will not participate further in Euro 2024. Teammates were visibly emotional as they saw Varga receive treatment, voicing concerns over the perceived delays in medical response.
