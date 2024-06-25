Thriller T20: Afghanistan Edges Bangladesh in Nail-Biting Finish

In a thrilling conclusion to the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan secured a dramatic victory over Bangladesh. The match saw Afghanistan set a total of 115 runs in their 20 overs, with notable performances by Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 43 runs and Rashid Khan who remained unbeaten at 19 runs.

Despite strong bowling by Rishad Hossain, who took three wickets, Bangladesh struggled to chase the target. Litton Das stood out with a solid 54*, but other batsmen faltered as Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq dismantled the Bangladesh batting line-up.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Rashid Khan were instrumental in Afghanistan's win, securing four wickets each and restricting Bangladesh to just 105 runs, thus clinching a nail-biting finish.

