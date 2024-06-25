Siliguri Strikers women's team signs off maiden Bengal Pro T20 League with thrilling win

The Siliguri Strikers women's team wrapped up their inaugural Bengal Pro T20 League campaign with a nail-biting win over Smashers Malda at the Jadavpur University campus ground in Salt Lake. In a match filled with excitement, the Siliguri Strikers women's team, led by Priyanka Bala, triumphed over Smashers Malda by a narrow margin of 2 runs. This victory marked their final game in the Bengal Pro T20 League, ensuring they ended the season on a high note.

The Siliguri Strikers had several close encounters throughout the league, often falling just short of victory. However, they displayed remarkable determination in their last match, securing a thrilling win. Reflecting on the team's performance, Rishabh Bhatia, owner of the Siliguri Strikers said, "I'm incredibly proud of our team's performance, especially in our maiden campaign. The girls showed great spirit and determination. While we faced some tough matches, ending the season with a win is a testament to their hard work and dedication."

In the final game, the Siliguri Strikers set a target of 128/4 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to crucial contributions from Priti Mondal, Samayita Adhikari, and Priyanka Bala. Chasing 129, Smashers Malda came close but ultimately fell short, despite a valiant 48-run effort from Piyali Ghosh, losing by just 2 runs. Meanwhile, the Siliguri Strikers men's team won two matches before ending their campaign. The Strikers' season saw them clinch two victories, with significant contributions from key players like skipper Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, pacer Akash Deep, and batter Tarun Godara.

In their maiden campaign, Siliguri Strikers represented Siliguri and other catchment areas such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong. Fans were excited to see their favourite players take the field in the tournament. The Bengal Pro T20 League which was conceptualized on the lines of the IPL involving eight franchise teams in both the men's and women's categories, enthralled fans with some impressive performances from the Siliguri Strikers players. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)