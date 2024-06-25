Indian Para Shuttler Suhas Yathiraj Becomes World Number One in BWF Rankings

Indian para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj ascended to the pinnacle of the BWF Para Badminton World Rankings on Tuesday, overthrowing long-time French champion Lucas Mazur.

The 40-year-old, who previously clinched the silver medal in the SL-4 category at the Tokyo Paralympics, now sits atop the ranking with 60,527 points.

Expressing his joy on 'X', Suhas, an IAS officer from Uttar Pradesh, acknowledged the blessings and wishes that have supported his journey. Earlier this year, he secured the World Championship title by defeating Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)