Indian Para Shuttler Suhas Yathiraj Becomes World Number One in BWF Rankings

Indian para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj has ascended to the top of the latest BWF Para Badminton World Rankings, surpassing French legend Lucas Mazur. The 40-year-old Arjuna awardee and IAS officer won a silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics and clinched the World Championship title earlier this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:36 IST
Suhas Yathiraj
  • Country:
  • India

Indian para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj ascended to the pinnacle of the BWF Para Badminton World Rankings on Tuesday, overthrowing long-time French champion Lucas Mazur.

The 40-year-old, who previously clinched the silver medal in the SL-4 category at the Tokyo Paralympics, now sits atop the ranking with 60,527 points.

Expressing his joy on 'X', Suhas, an IAS officer from Uttar Pradesh, acknowledged the blessings and wishes that have supported his journey. Earlier this year, he secured the World Championship title by defeating Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan.

