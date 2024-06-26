India's Rising Stars: U17 Football Squad Announced for SAFF Championship

The All India Football Federation announced a 31-player probables list for the U17 national camp, scheduled to begin July 8 in Srinagar, in preparation for the upcoming SAFF U17 Men's Championship.

The seven-nation tournament is set to take place in Bhutan from September 18 to 28. India has been grouped with the Maldives and Bangladesh in Group A, with Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka making up Group B.

Following the SAFF campaign, the squad will stay in Srinagar to train for the 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers, set to be held in October in Thailand. Head coach Ishfaq Ahmed expressed excitement about training the young talents, noting that the camp in Srinagar will help the team acclimate to high-altitude conditions similar to Bhutan's.

