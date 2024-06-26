Eusebio Di Francesco Named New Coach of Venezia
Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:21 IST
Eusebio Di Francesco has been named the new coach of Venezia on a two-year contract, the newly promoted Serie A club said on Wednesday.
The 54-year-old Italian will take over control of the team from Paolo Vanoli, who became the coach of Torino on Friday.
Di Francesco has previously coached AS Roma and Sampdoria. His most recent position was with Frosinone last season, who were relegated from Serie A after the campaign.
