Virat Kohli Preps for Spin Challenge in T20 World Cup Semis

The Indian cricket team anticipates a spin-friendly pitch in Guyana for their T20 World Cup semi-final against England. Virat Kohli led the practice session, focusing on countering spin bowlers. The team is preparing meticulously, with Kohli taking extensive net sessions and Skipper Rohit Sharma ruling out playing four spinners.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 27-06-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 00:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The Indian cricket team is bracing for a spin-friendly pitch in Guyana as they prepare for their T20 World Cup semi-final against England. Familiar with the conditions, the team expects the Providence Stadium pitch to offer ample assistance to spin bowlers.

Virat Kohli, who has struggled for runs in the tournament, was the first to hit the nets, focusing on his pick-up shots and hits down the ground. The Indian ace practiced against Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal and faced throwdowns as part of his preparation.

Skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that the team would not play four spinners, despite the spin-friendly conditions. Instead, the team is prioritizing a balanced approach, confident in their readiness for the challenge posed by England's spinners Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, and Liam Livingstone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

