Euro 2024 Round-of-16 Fixtures Announced

Following are the Euro 2024 round-of-16 fixtures after the completion of the group stage. The top two teams from the six groups and the four best third-placed teams advanced to the knockout stage. DATE FIXTURE

June 29 Switzerland v Italy Germany v Denmark

June 30 England v Slovakia Spain v Georgia

July 1 France v Belgium Portugal v Slovenia

July 2 Romania v Netherlands Austria v Turkey (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Tommy Lund; editing by Clare Fallon)

