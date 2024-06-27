Euro 2024 Round-of-16 Fixtures Announced
The Euro 2024 round-of-16 fixtures have been announced following the completion of the group stage. The matches are scheduled from June 29 to July 2, featuring top teams from the six groups and the four best third-placed teams. Key matchups include Switzerland v Italy and England v Slovakia.
Following are the Euro 2024 round-of-16 fixtures after the completion of the group stage. The top two teams from the six groups and the four best third-placed teams advanced to the knockout stage. DATE FIXTURE
June 29 Switzerland v Italy Germany v Denmark
June 30 England v Slovakia Spain v Georgia
July 1 France v Belgium Portugal v Slovenia
July 2 Romania v Netherlands Austria v Turkey (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Tommy Lund; editing by Clare Fallon)
