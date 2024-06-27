Left Menu

Euro 2024 Round-of-16 Fixtures Announced

The Euro 2024 round-of-16 fixtures have been announced following the completion of the group stage. The matches are scheduled from June 29 to July 2, featuring top teams from the six groups and the four best third-placed teams. Key matchups include Switzerland v Italy and England v Slovakia.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-06-2024 02:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 02:38 IST
Euro 2024 Round-of-16 Fixtures Announced
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

Following are the Euro 2024 round-of-16 fixtures after the completion of the group stage. The top two teams from the six groups and the four best third-placed teams advanced to the knockout stage. DATE FIXTURE

June 29 Switzerland v Italy Germany v Denmark

June 30 England v Slovakia Spain v Georgia

July 1 France v Belgium Portugal v Slovenia

July 2 Romania v Netherlands Austria v Turkey (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Tommy Lund; editing by Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024