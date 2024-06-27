Thrilling Sports Updates: Big Wins, Unexpected Draws, and Record Breakers

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Romania, Slovakia make last 16 after lively draw

Romania's Razvan Marin scored a first-half penalty to cancel out Ondrej Duda's headed goal for Slovakia as the teams played out a 1-1 Euro 2024 Group E draw on Wednesday to both reach the last 16. All four sides in Group E finished on four points, with Romania earning top spot on goals scored from Belgium, and Slovakia ending third, ahead Ukraine on goal difference.

ATP roundup: Aleksandar Vukic sinks No. 3 seed at Rothesay International

Australian lucky loser Aleksandar Vukic pulled off a 6-4, 6-4 upset of No. 3 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan on Wednesday in the second round of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, England. Vukic won 26 of 29 first-serve points and saved 3 of 3 break points to punch his ticket to the quarterfinals. Bublik lost despite racking up 12 aces.

MLB roundup: Guardians top O's for 7th straight win

Jose Ramirez smacked a three-run home run to fuel an early offensive outburst and the Cleveland Guardians held on to win their seventh game in a row, edging the host Baltimore Orioles 10-8 on Tuesday night. Gunnar Henderson blasted his 25th homer of the season for the first of the Orioles' four long balls, but Baltimore's losing streak reached five games.

WTA roundup: Emma Raducanu ousts Jessica Pegula in England

Home-country favorite Emma Raducanu stunned No. 2 seed Jessica Pegula 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5 to move into the quarterfinals of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, England, on Wednesday. For Raducanu, who won the 2021 U.S. Open, it was the first victory over a top 10 player in her career. Pegula, ranked No. 5 in the world, won the championship on the grass courts in Berlin last week.

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani chases history in clash vs. White Sox

Shohei Ohtani has played only 78 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he already holds a place in team lore. Ohtani can establish a franchise record if he drives in a run during Wednesday's visit to the struggling Chicago White Sox.

Soccer-U.S. not underestimating familiar foe Panama at Copa America

The United States face Panama in their second group-stage match of the Copa America on Thursday and while they have historically enjoyed the upper hand against their fellow CONCACAF side, players are taking nothing for granted. A victory would send the U.S. through to the knockout round following their 2-0 win over Bolivia in Sunday's opener and would take the pressure off their final group match against Uruguay.

Suns owner: Kevin Durant staying in Phoenix to compete for title

Suns owner Mat Ishbia dropped his own draft night news on Wednesday, declaring "drama" surrounding Phoenix trading Kevin Durant is pure fiction. Ishbia responded via social media to multiple reports on Tuesday and TV commentary on Wednesday that linked the Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls and others to Durant.

Coaches can challenge puck out of play delay next season

The NHL on Wednesday announced rule changes for the 2024-25 season, including the ability for coaches to challenge delay of game penalties for a puck out of play. "This only will apply to delay of game penalties when the puck is determined to have deflected off a player, stick, glass or boards, and not on a judgment call on how the puck left the defensive zone," the NHL said.

Olympics-Morgan left out of US soccer squad, likely ending international career

Alex Morgan, one of the last links to the great U.S. women's soccer team dynasty, was left out of the Paris U.S. Olympic squad on Wednesday, likely signalling the end of her international career. It will be the first time since the 2008 Olympics that forward Morgan will not suit up for the U.S. in a major competition.

Soccer-Newcomers Georgia stage historic Euro shock by beating Portugal 2-0

Georgia staged the biggest upset in Euro history with a 2-0 win over Portugal on Wednesday to stride into the knock-out phase of their first major tournament, thanks to an early Khvicha Kvaratskhelia strike and a Georges Mikautadze penalty. The win, albeit against a largely second-string Portugal who had already made it into the next round, represented the greatest result for Georgia since the country gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)