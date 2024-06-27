South Africa Dominates in T20 World Cup Semifinal Against Afghanistan

In a thrilling T20 World Cup semifinal, South Africa showcased their bowling prowess to dismantle Afghanistan, restricting them to a mere 56 runs.

Key contributions came from Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Tabraiz Shamsi, who collectively dismantled Afghanistan's batting lineup.

The match highlighted South Africa's strong contention for the championship as they move into the finals with formidable momentum.

