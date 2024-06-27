Left Menu

South Africa Dominates in T20 World Cup Semifinal Against Afghanistan

In the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup, South Africa bowled out Afghanistan for just 56 runs. Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Tabraiz Shamsi were the key bowlers, taking crucial wickets to lead their team to a dominant position in the tournament.

PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 27-06-2024 07:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 07:26 IST
In a thrilling T20 World Cup semifinal, South Africa showcased their bowling prowess to dismantle Afghanistan, restricting them to a mere 56 runs.

Key contributions came from Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Tabraiz Shamsi, who collectively dismantled Afghanistan's batting lineup.

The match highlighted South Africa's strong contention for the championship as they move into the finals with formidable momentum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

