Proteas Break Semi-Final Curse with Stunning Win Over Afghanistan
Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi each claimed three wickets as South Africa bowled out Afghanistan for just 56 runs. Achieving their first win in eight World Cup semi-finals, the Proteas cruised to a nine-wicket victory and advanced to the final, awaiting the winner of India vs England.
Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi took three wickets apiece as South Africa skittled Afghanistan for 56 on their way to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 World Cup semi-final in Trinidad on Wednesday. It was a first victory in eight short-format World Cup semi-finals going back to 1992 for the Proteas, who will play the winner of Thursday's second semi-final between India and holders England in their first final on Saturday.
The perennial underachievers looked anything but as they ripped through the Afghan batting in less than 12 overs at Brian Lara Stadium to restrict their shellshocked opponents to their lowest ever score in T20 internationals. South Africa's batting has stuttered at times during the tournament and Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled Quinton de Kock early, but Reeza Hendricks and skipper Aiden Markram got the Proteas to their target without further losses inside nine overs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi 'relieved' after beating Nepal by one run
Sumit Nagal Storms Into Perugia Challenger Semi-Finals
Chiefs Triumph Over Hurricanes in Semi-Final Thriller
"Belief is there": Rabada on South Africa qualifying for semi-final despite tough group
T20 WC: Tabraiz Shamsi's brilliant spell restrict WI to 135/8 against SA