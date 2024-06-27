Left Menu

Proteas Break Semi-Final Curse with Stunning Win Over Afghanistan

Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi each claimed three wickets as South Africa bowled out Afghanistan for just 56 runs. Achieving their first win in eight World Cup semi-finals, the Proteas cruised to a nine-wicket victory and advanced to the final, awaiting the winner of India vs England.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 08:13 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 08:13 IST
Proteas Break Semi-Final Curse with Stunning Win Over Afghanistan
AI Generated Representative Image

Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi took three wickets apiece as South Africa skittled Afghanistan for 56 on their way to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 World Cup semi-final in Trinidad on Wednesday. It was a first victory in eight short-format World Cup semi-finals going back to 1992 for the Proteas, who will play the winner of Thursday's second semi-final between India and holders England in their first final on Saturday.

The perennial underachievers looked anything but as they ripped through the Afghan batting in less than 12 overs at Brian Lara Stadium to restrict their shellshocked opponents to their lowest ever score in T20 internationals. South Africa's batting has stuttered at times during the tournament and Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled Quinton de Kock early, but Reeza Hendricks and skipper Aiden Markram got the Proteas to their target without further losses inside nine overs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024