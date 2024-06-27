Left Menu

South Africa Storms into Maiden T20 World Cup Final with Dominant Win over Afghanistan

South Africa crushed Afghanistan by nine wickets to qualify for their first T20 World Cup final. The Proteas bowled out Afghanistan for just 56 runs, thanks to stellar performances from their pace trio and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. South Africa then chased the target comfortably with 67 balls remaining.

PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 27-06-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 08:14 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

In a historic achievement, South Africa has qualified for their first T20 World Cup final following a commanding nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the semifinals.

The Proteas demonstrated clinical efficiency by bowling out Afghanistan for a meager 56 runs. Leading the charge were fast bowlers Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje, who collectively took seven wickets. Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi also showcased his prowess, claiming three wickets for just six runs.

Afghanistan struggled from the start, losing key wickets inside the Powerplay. Only Azmatullah Omarzai offered some resistance with a top score of 10 runs. In response, South Africa raced to their target within 8.5 overs, securing their place in the final with a remarkable 67 balls to spare.

