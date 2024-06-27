South Africa's Solid Start Against Afghanistan

South Africa's cricket team got off to a strong start against Afghanistan, despite early setbacks. Quinton de Kock was bowled out for just five runs by Fazalhaq Farooqi, but Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram remain not out with scores of 29 and 23, respectively.

As the match progressed, South Africa accumulated 60 runs for one wicket in just 8.5 overs. Afghanistan's bowlers struggled to make significant inroads, with Naveen-ul-Haq, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Gulbadin Naib all generating moderate economic rates but failing to turn their efforts into wickets.

The fall of wickets stands at 1-5, indicating a promising stance for South Africa as they look to build their innings. Afghanistan will need to rethink their strategy if they want to slow down the South African momentum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)