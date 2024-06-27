Left Menu

Aiden Markram Urges Calm as South Africa Enters Maiden T20 World Cup Final

South Africa, led by skipper Aiden Markram, reached their first-ever T20 World Cup final by defeating Afghanistan by nine wickets. Markram emphasized staying calm and not fearing the final. Afghanistan's captain, Rashid Khan, expressed disappointment but noted valuable lessons learned during the tournament.

South Africa, under the leadership of skipper Aiden Markram, has reached their first-ever T20 World Cup final after a resounding nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan. Markram has urged his team to remain composed and fearless as they prepare for the title clash.

The South African bowlers showcased a stellar performance, bowling out Afghanistan for a mere 56 runs. Markram acknowledged the team's collective effort, especially the bowlers who maintained consistency on a challenging pitch. The win, he noted, was comforting for both the players and their supporters back home.

Afghanistan's skipper, Rashid Khan, expressed his disappointment but highlighted the learning experiences the team gained from their historic semifinals appearance. He credited the South African pacers for their disciplined bowling and acknowledged the areas his team needs to improve, particularly the middle order.

