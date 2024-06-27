Left Menu

Pierre Gasly Secures Future with Alpine: Multiyear Contract Extension Signed

Formula One driver Pierre Gasly has signed a multiyear contract extension with the Alpine team, securing his position through the 2025 season and beyond. Despite a challenging start to the campaign, Gasly remains committed to the team's long-term project and has shown improvement in recent races.

PTI | Enstone | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:43 IST
In a significant development for the world of Formula One, Pierre Gasly has inked a multiyear contract extension with the Alpine team, the team announced on Thursday. This new deal will see Gasly continue with the team into the 2025 season and potentially beyond, though further specifics remain undisclosed.

The 28-year-old French driver, now in his second season with Alpine, has had a tough beginning to the current campaign. Despite the rocky start, he has managed to score points in the last three races leading up to this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

Discussing his contract extension, Gasly stated, "It has always been the plan to build a long-term project with the team. Although it has been a challenging season on the track, I remain committed and am pleased with the direction the team is heading."

Gasly's teammate, Esteban Ocon, is set to exit Alpine at the end of the season. The team has yet to announce his replacement, though rumors suggest Carlos Sainz might be brought in after losing his seat with Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton looks to join the Italian team.

The announcement of Gasly's extension comes as Alpine, alongside other teams, gears up for the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

