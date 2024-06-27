Lance Stroll to Race for Aston Martin Until 2026 Amid New F1 Regulations

Canadian Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll will continue his racing career with Aston Martin through the 2026 season, the team announced Thursday.

While specific contract details were not disclosed, the team confirmed that Stroll would compete under the upcoming new F1 regulations starting in 2026. Stroll expressed his enthusiasm, stating, 'I'm super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond. There's still so much more to look forward to.'

In the previous season, Stroll secured 10th place in the drivers' standings, with a best finish of fourth at the Australian GP. This season, he currently sits at 11th place heading into the Austrian GP, with his best performance being sixth in Australia. The contract extension also ensures that Stroll and two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso will continue as teammates for a third and fourth season. Aston Martin's team principal, Mike Krack, emphasized the value of maintaining consistency and stability within the team. Stroll's father, Lawrence Stroll, owns the team.

