FIFAe World Cup: Where Digital Managers Compete

FIFA will host the first FIFAe World Cup of Football Manager, partnering with Sports Interactive. Participants will compete for $100,000 from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, showcasing their football strategy and tactics. Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will be the ambassador for this inaugural esports event.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:45 IST
FIFA will host its first ever FIFAe World Cup of Football Manager this year to crown the best virtual manager on the highly-popular video game, world soccer's governing body said on Thursday. FIFA is partnering with Sports Interactive, the developers of the game that has sold millions of copies and has also been used by several football clubs to scout players and opponents thanks to its extensive database.

Players will compete for $100,000 in prize money in the final event from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. "This competition requires participants to demonstrate a profound understanding of football strategy and tactics," said former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who is the ambassador for the esports event.

"Success demands not only mastery of game mechanics but also in-depth football knowledge, making this format a fascinating blend." FIFA said in the inaugural year of the event, selected member associations will be invited to be represented at the final event.

Member associations from all six confederations are expected to be invited while players can sign up on FIFA's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

