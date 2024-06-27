Denmark Eyes Another Upset Against Germany: A Throwback to Euro 92 Glory

Denmark will look to invoke the memory of their famous victory over Germany in the Euro 92 final when they take on the same opponents in the last 16 of this year's tournament, assistant coach Christian Poulsen said on Thursday. Denmark have not won at Euro 2024 so far, drawing three games to set up their clash with the hosts who have players like young forward Jamal Musiala in sparkling form.

However, the odds were similarly stacked against Denmark in Gothenburg in 1992 when they shocked then-world champions Germany with a 2-0 win for their first major title and Kasper Hjulmand's side are eyeing another upset on Saturday. "It's a strong team we're going to face and a little bit like the big country against the little country. But we're going to go into the battle and, hope we can do the same as we did in 92," Poulsen told reporters at the team's base in Freudenstadt.

"I remember 92. I was a child, 12-years-old, but that's one of the biggest moments in Danish football. And, I think, that was a nice memory. So if we could do that again, that would be amazing," he added. Denmark reached the semi-finals of the last Euros, losing to England after extra time. This time they have looked a little inhibited, only scoring twice over their three group games.

However, they have been encouraged by Switzerland taking the game to the Germans in their final group match which ended 1-1 after Julian Nagelsmann's side scored a stoppage time equaliser to rescue a draw. "We are a very good team, we defend very well and have good attackers who can hurt the Germans, I am sure," forward Yussuf Poulsen said.

"We have played against each other before and it was an even game. Of course we also saw how Switzerland did it and we see ourselves as a similar team to Switzerland and that was a good game." Their last meeting was a 1-1 draw in a friendly back in June 2021. (Writing by Christian Radnedge, additional reporting by Natasa Bansagi, Gabriele Pileri; Editing by Ken Ferris)

