England Wins Toss, Elects to Field in Crucial T20 World Cup Semi-Final

In a highly anticipated T20 World Cup semi-final match, England's captain Jos Buttler decided to field after winning the toss against India. The game, held on Thursday, saw both teams sticking to their previous line-ups.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, speaking after the toss, stated that his team would've preferred batting first. 'The weather looks good; whatever had to happen has already happened. We wanted to put runs on the board as the pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses,' he explained.

Buttler, pointing to the forecasted rain, indicated that bowling first might give England a strategic advantage. The line-ups for both teams include notable players like Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav for India, and Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow for England.

