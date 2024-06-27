Left Menu

England Wins Toss, Elects to Field in Crucial T20 World Cup Semi-Final

England captain Jos Buttler chose to field after winning the toss in the T20 World Cup semi-final against India. Both teams remained unchanged. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed a preference to bat first to utilize the pitch conditions, while Buttler cited potential rain as a reason for his decision.

In a highly anticipated T20 World Cup semi-final match, England's captain Jos Buttler decided to field after winning the toss against India. The game, held on Thursday, saw both teams sticking to their previous line-ups.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, speaking after the toss, stated that his team would've preferred batting first. 'The weather looks good; whatever had to happen has already happened. We wanted to put runs on the board as the pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses,' he explained.

Buttler, pointing to the forecasted rain, indicated that bowling first might give England a strategic advantage. The line-ups for both teams include notable players like Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav for India, and Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow for England.

