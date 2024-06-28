Darwin Núñez Shines as Uruguay Crushes Bolivia 5-0 in Copa America

Darwin Núñez scored in his seventh consecutive international match, propelling Uruguay to a commanding 5-0 victory over Bolivia on Thursday night. This triumph places Uruguay on the cusp of a quarterfinal berth in the Copa America.

Facundo Pellistri initiated the scoring for Uruguay in the eighth minute, and Núñez extended the lead in the 21st minute with his 10th goal in his last seven games for Uruguay and 13th overall in 25 matches. Maximiliano Araújo netted his second goal of the tournament in the 77th minute, while Federico Valverde (81st) and Rodrigo Bentancur (89th) compounded Bolivia's misery with additional goals.

Uruguay, aiming for a record 16th Copa America title, stands strong with a 2-0 record, totaling six points. A draw against the U.S. on Monday in Kansas City, Missouri would ensure their advancement. Bolivia, on the other hand, faces an uphill battle with a 14-match losing streak in Copa America and is on the verge of being ousted in the group stage for the fourth consecutive time.

