Andy Murray's Wimbledon Return: Final Decision Still Pending

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray is uncertain about competing in the upcoming Grand Slam due to a recent spinal cyst surgery. Murray, aiming for a final Wimbledon appearance, is more likely to compete in doubles. His career is inching towards a planned retirement this summer.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray's participation in the upcoming Grand Slam remains uncertain following recent spinal surgery.
Murray, eager for a final Wimbledon appearance, stated on Thursday that he is more likely to compete in doubles than singles if he recovers in time.
The 37-year-old plans to retire soon, making this potential Wimbledon outing particularly significant. While expressing a desire for a proper farewell, Murray acknowledged the complications hindering his preparations.
