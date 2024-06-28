Andy Murray's Wimbledon Return: Final Decision Still Pending

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray's participation in the upcoming Grand Slam remains uncertain following recent spinal surgery.

Murray, eager for a final Wimbledon appearance, stated on Thursday that he is more likely to compete in doubles than singles if he recovers in time.

The 37-year-old plans to retire soon, making this potential Wimbledon outing particularly significant. While expressing a desire for a proper farewell, Murray acknowledged the complications hindering his preparations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)