T20 WC: Team India arrive in Barbados ahead of final match against South Africa

Rohit Sharma-led Team India arrived in Barbados ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa at the Kensington Oval. The Men in Blue stormed into the final of the marquee event after beating England by 68 runs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday. South Africa confirmed their place in the final match after beating Afghanistan by nine wickets.

The Men in Blue have displayed a stupendous performance in the group stage of the marquee event and finished at the top of the Group A table with seven points. Rohit Sharma's side will be looking forward to ending India's drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also winning their first T20 WC since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa.

Recapping India's previous match against England in the semi-final, Jos Buttler's side won the toss and decided to bowl against the Men in Blue. Rohit Sharma (57 runs from 39 balls, 6 fours and 2 sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (47 runs from 36 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) helped India power to 171/7. Hardik Pandya (23 runs from 13 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (17* runs from 9 balls, 2 fours) also played a supporting role in the first innings.

Chris Jordan led the England bowling attack after he bagged three wickets and gave away 37 runs in his three-over spell. During the run chase, England failed to understand the nature of the surface and eventually could only reach a total of 103 in 16.4 overs. Harry Brook (25 runs from 19 balls, 3 fours) and Jos Buttler (23 runs from 15 balls, 4 fours) were the only standout batters for the Three Lions.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav led the Indian bowling attack with both of them picking up three wickets in their respective spells and helping India clinch a 68-run win. Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets while defending the 172-run target. The final of the T20 World Cup is now perfectly set as the clash between the unbeaten sides, India and South Africa, is set to take place in Barbados on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)