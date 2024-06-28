Shafali Verma Shatters Records with Fastest Women's Test Double Century

In a historic performance, Indian opener Shafali Verma shattered the record for the fastest double-century in women's Test cricket. Verma, only 20 years old, achieved this remarkable milestone during the one-off Test against South Africa on Friday, surpassing the previous record set by Australia's Annabel Sutherland.

Verma's dazzling innings saw her score 205 runs off just 194 balls, eclipsing Sutherland's mark of 248 balls. She also became the second Indian woman to hit a double century in Test cricket, following Mithali Raj's achievement 22 years ago.

Throughout her innings, Verma struck 23 fours and eight sixes. Her remarkable performance, alongside Smriti Mandhana's attacking 149, led India to a strong start, finishing with a formidable opening partnership of 292 runs off 52 overs, scoring at nearly a run-a-ball.

