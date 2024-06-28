Shafali Verma Shatters Records with Fastest Double-Century in Women's Test Cricket

In a groundbreaking display of batting prowess, India's dashing opener Shafali Verma has smashed the fastest double-century in the history of women's Test cricket. She surpassed the previous record held by Australia's Annabel Sutherland in a match against South Africa on Friday.

Shafali, merely 20 years old, accomplished this milestone in just 194 balls, significantly bettering Sutherland's 248-ball double ton scored earlier this year. This impressive feat also makes Shafali the second Indian woman to score a double century in Test matches, following in the footsteps of former skipper Mithali Raj who scored 214 runs off 407 balls against England in 2002.

The young cricketer's aggressive innings included 23 boundaries and eight sixes, with her double-century being sealed through consecutive sixes off South African off-spinner Delmi Tucker. Her remarkable effort was complemented by her opening partner Smriti Mandhana, who scored a formidable 149 off 161 balls, contributing to a record opening partnership of 292 runs in just 52 overs. Shafali's performance has set a new benchmark in women's cricket.

