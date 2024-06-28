Left Menu

Dravid's Faith: India Eyes ICC Title After Consistent Finals Appearances

Rahul Dravid talks about India's consistent performance reaching three ICC finals in the past year. He remains hopeful that a blend of skill and luck will secure them a coveted ICC title. Dravid emphasizes the team's mental and tactical readiness as they prepare to face South Africa in the final.

PTI | Bridgetown | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:15 IST
Dravid's Faith: India Eyes ICC Title After Consistent Finals Appearances
Rahul Dravid
  • Country:
  • Barbados

Rahul Dravid has hailed India's remarkable consistency, with the team reaching three ICC finals in the past year. Speaking ahead of the T20 World Cup final against South Africa, the outgoing head coach expressed hope that a mix of intelligent play and luck would finally bring an ICC title to India.

India's performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup has mirrored their strong showing at last year's ODI World Cup, where they lost to Australia in the final. With a final showdown at Kensington Oval, Dravid praised the team's consistently high standards and credits the players for reaching finals across formats. 'If we play well and rub of the green goes our way, we will surely win,' he said.

Even with a short turnaround between the semifinal and final, Dravid is confident in India's mental and tactical readiness. 'The team is physically and mentally prepared and we are looking to translate our Super 8 successes into the final match,' Dravid added, referring to their recent match on the same Barbados pitch against Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

