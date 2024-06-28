UEFA's Strict Stance Leads to Surge in Yellow Cards at European Championship

Referees enforcing stricter rules on tactical fouls have caused a rise in yellow cards at the European Championship, the head of UEFA's match officials disclosed on Friday.

A firm stance on dissent—including booking high-profile players like Cristiano Ronaldo—has increased yellow card counts to 166 during the 36 group-stage matches, compared to 98 at the same stage during the last tournament. Tactical fouls, which disrupt a fast counterattack by committing an offense, have been notably linked to players like former Brazil and Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho.

"It's about yellow cards for stopping a promising attack," said Roberto Rosetti, UEFA's managing director of referees. Highlighting a more than four-fold increase in tactical fouls to 35 during this year's group stage versus eight at Euro 2020, Rosetti emphasized referees' heightened alertness to such infractions. The overall rate of yellow cards now stands at 4.6 per game, compared to 2.7 in the previous tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)