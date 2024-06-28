Left Menu

Punjab Kings and Round Table kickstart 3 Classroom project in Derabassi

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) launched the 3 Classroom project at the Government Senior Secondary School, Pandwala Village in Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, on Friday.

Bhoomi Poojan ceremony (Photo: Punjab Kings). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) launched the three Classroom project at the Government Senior Secondary School, Pandwala Village in Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, on Friday. Punjab Kings Senior Manager Ashwani Kumar, and Anterpreet Singh Sahni performed the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony.

As part of the initiative, three classrooms will be refurbished and re-constructed with new tables and benches, along with new blackboards to help educate the students. The project will also install computer labs, sports facilities, equipment, and toilet blocks across the schools. As part of the project, which has been running successfully for the last two years, 31 classrooms have been constructed, directly impacting over 34,100 students.

Speaking on the initiative, Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said as quoted by a PBKS release, "We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Round Table India and to provide means of education to children across all regions of the state. We are pleased to take yet another step in this endeavour and we are grateful to our partners for their constant support, allowing us to make our contributions towards an important cause." The Round Table India's national project 'Freedom through education' has aimed to provide education to underprivileged children since 1998. Since its inception, the program has built over 7,500 classrooms with over 3100 projects with an investment of over 336 crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

