Antoine Dupont Leads Toulouse to Record 23rd French Championship

Captain Antoine Dupont scored two tries as Stade Toulousain romped to the France's Top 14 rugby title for the fourth time in the last five editions, thumping Union Bordeaux-Begles 59-3 in Friday's final. Fullback Thomas Ramos also went over twice, while Peato Mauvaka, Julian Marchand, Blair Kinghorn, David Ainu'u and Ange Capuozzo scored the other tries in a runaway win at the Stade Velodrome.

Ramos kicked over two penalties and two conversions, while Kinghorn converted his own try and Romain Ntamark also added a conversion. Maxime Lucu knocked over Bordeaux-Begles' only points early in the contest but after that they had little answer to Toulouse's attacking flair and champagne rugby.

Dupont was at his brilliant best as he went over with a quick pick up in the sixth minute to start the nine-try deluge and then scored another superb effort before halftime with a clever chip and chase. Toulouse stretched their number of record wins in the French championship to 23.

