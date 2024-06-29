Left Menu

India Sets New Record in Women's Test Cricket with Highest Team Total

India recorded the highest team total in women's Test cricket against South Africa, surpassing Australia's previous record. The achievement was led by Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and aided by Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-06-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 10:54 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In a historic feat, India set a new record for the highest team total in women's Test cricket on day two of the one-off Test against South Africa. The previous record of 575/9, set by Australia in Perth this February, was surpassed when Richa Ghosh hammered a four in the opening ball of the 109th over, bowled by Annerie Dercksen.

The Indian innings was powered by a phenomenal opening partnership of 292 runs, the highest in women's cricket, between Shafali Verma, who scored 205, and Smriti Mandhana with 149. Their contributions were crucial in India's remarkable achievement.

Apart from the openers, Jemimah Rodrigues added 55 runs, while the captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten past their half-centuries, ensuring India's commanding position. The team had already made a mark on Day 1 by posting 525 for four, breaking the highest-ever single-day total in a Test match, previously held by the Sri Lankan men's team against Bangladesh in 2002.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

