Erik Janza Scores Most Powerful Goal of Euro 2024

Slovenia defender Erik Janza scored the most powerful goal of Euro 2024 so far at 128.76 kph (80 mph), while Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand's 28-metre (30.6-yard) strike was the longest, according to an analysis of the group stage. Janza's goal in a 1-1 draw with Denmark, and Hjulmand's in a similar scoreline against England, helped their nations to reach the knockouts where they will no doubt be hoping to repeat their feats against Portugal and hosts Germany respectively.

The built-in technology of the tournament's Adidas-made "Fussballliebe" (love of football) also showed that Hungary's Kevin Csoboth hit the goal with the most spins in his last-gasp strike against Scotland with a total of 16 rotations. That was scant consolation, however, for Hungary's narrowly missing out on reaching the knockouts.

Denmark's Hjulmand had the distinction of seeing his stunner from distance also make it into the top 10 hardest-struck goals, according to European soccer body UEFA's analysis of the group stage published on Saturday.

