US Vice President Criticizes Denmark's Greenland Policy Amid Tensions

During a visit to Greenland, U.S. Vice President JD Vance accused Denmark of inadequately securing the strategically significant Arctic territory. Although Vance assured respect for Greenland's autonomy, he indicated that collaboration with the U.S. would enhance the territory's defense and economic opportunities.

Denmark, a longstanding U.S. ally, responded to Vance's remarks with objections. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen labeled them as unfair, asserting Denmark's historical support for U.S. alliances. Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen acknowledged shortcomings but pointed out mutual inadequacies in defense efforts.

The U.S. interest in Greenland reflects its potential military and economic value amid rising Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic. Despite opposition in Greenland, Vance's visit signals continued American interest, alongside potential diplomatic strategies to strengthen ties with the territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)