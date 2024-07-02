Chelsea has finalized the transfer of midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-HHall from Leicester City, as officially announced on Tuesday. Dewsbury-Hall has committed to a five-year contract with an additional option for 12 more months. The financial specifics of the deal remain undisclosed.

'I'm really excited to get going and can't wait to show everybody what I can do,' said Dewsbury-Hall, who joins Chelsea under the helm of coach Enzo Maresca. Dewsbury-Hall, 25, played a pivotal role in Maresca's Leicester team that secured promotion to the Premier League last season.

'I have made it pretty public about what I think of the new head coach. He is fantastic. He is top,' said Dewsbury-Hall. 'He completely changed the way Leicester wanted to play last season and we saw it worked.' The stability and strategic vision of Maresca are anticipated to be instrumental as Chelsea undergoes further transitions, having experienced significant changes following the acquisition by American investors Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. Maresca is the fourth permanent coach to serve under the new ownership, succeeding Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Mauricio Pochettino.

