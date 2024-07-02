Left Menu

First Female Arjuna Awardee Leads Underprivileged Girls' Football School

Shanti Mullick, India's first female Arjuna Awardee in women's football, will head a training program for underprivileged girls under the age of 13. The initiative, backed by the Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club, aims to provide comprehensive training and cover all associated costs for 25 selected girls.

Shanti Mullick, India's first female Arjuna Awardee in women's football, has been appointed to lead the Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club's 'football school' project.

This initiative will provide training to underprivileged girls in the under-13 age group, with all expenses covered by CSJC.

In its first phase, 25 girls have been selected to participate in this comprehensive training program.

