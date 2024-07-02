First Female Arjuna Awardee Leads Underprivileged Girls' Football School

Shanti Mullick, India's first female Arjuna Awardee in women's football, has been appointed to lead the Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club's 'football school' project.

This initiative will provide training to underprivileged girls in the under-13 age group, with all expenses covered by CSJC.

In its first phase, 25 girls have been selected to participate in this comprehensive training program.

