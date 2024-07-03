Left Menu

Frankfurt Police Investigate Alleged Security Misconduct at Euro 2024

Frankfurt police are investigating a video showing a fan being assaulted while detained by Euro 2024 security personnel. The incident occurred during the Portugal vs. Slovenia game in a tunnel leading to the field. UEFA has been under scrutiny for security lapses, such as fans breaching the field for selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:08 IST
Frankfurt Police Investigate Alleged Security Misconduct at Euro 2024
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

In Frankfurt, law enforcement is currently investigating a disturbing video that appears to depict a fan being physically assaulted by security personnel tasked with maintaining order during Euro 2024.

The footage, which emerged Tuesday in Portuguese media, shows security staff detaining two individuals in a concrete tunnel leading to the field during the Portugal versus Slovenia match. One person is seen face-down on the floor while another, surrounded by stewards, is punched multiple times. Subsequent clips show this individual on the ground, being kicked and punched further.

Responding to inquiries on X (formerly Twitter), Frankfurt police acknowledged the incident and confirmed an ongoing investigation. Portuguese reports indicate the video was taken during Portugal's victory over Slovenia, a win that secured their spot in the quarterfinals. UEFA has yet to comment and faces increasing scrutiny over numerous security lapses at the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024