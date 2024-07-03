Frankfurt Police Investigate Alleged Security Misconduct at Euro 2024
Frankfurt police are investigating a video showing a fan being assaulted while detained by Euro 2024 security personnel. The incident occurred during the Portugal vs. Slovenia game in a tunnel leading to the field. UEFA has been under scrutiny for security lapses, such as fans breaching the field for selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Country:
- Germany
In Frankfurt, law enforcement is currently investigating a disturbing video that appears to depict a fan being physically assaulted by security personnel tasked with maintaining order during Euro 2024.
The footage, which emerged Tuesday in Portuguese media, shows security staff detaining two individuals in a concrete tunnel leading to the field during the Portugal versus Slovenia match. One person is seen face-down on the floor while another, surrounded by stewards, is punched multiple times. Subsequent clips show this individual on the ground, being kicked and punched further.
Responding to inquiries on X (formerly Twitter), Frankfurt police acknowledged the incident and confirmed an ongoing investigation. Portuguese reports indicate the video was taken during Portugal's victory over Slovenia, a win that secured their spot in the quarterfinals. UEFA has yet to comment and faces increasing scrutiny over numerous security lapses at the tournament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UEFA Probes Serbian Fan Misconduct at Euro 2024
FIFA & UEFA Oppose Italian Plan for Soccer Club Budget Oversight
FIFA and UEFA Clash with Italy Over Soccer Budget Oversight
Brussels Declares Belgium-Israel UEFA Match Impossible Amid Safety Concerns
UEFA Revokes Kosovar Journalist's Credentials Over Nationalist Gesture at Euro 2024