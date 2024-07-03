Frankfurt Police Investigate Alleged Security Misconduct at Euro 2024

In Frankfurt, law enforcement is currently investigating a disturbing video that appears to depict a fan being physically assaulted by security personnel tasked with maintaining order during Euro 2024.

The footage, which emerged Tuesday in Portuguese media, shows security staff detaining two individuals in a concrete tunnel leading to the field during the Portugal versus Slovenia match. One person is seen face-down on the floor while another, surrounded by stewards, is punched multiple times. Subsequent clips show this individual on the ground, being kicked and punched further.

Responding to inquiries on X (formerly Twitter), Frankfurt police acknowledged the incident and confirmed an ongoing investigation. Portuguese reports indicate the video was taken during Portugal's victory over Slovenia, a win that secured their spot in the quarterfinals. UEFA has yet to comment and faces increasing scrutiny over numerous security lapses at the tournament.

