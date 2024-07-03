Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu to Play Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon

Highlights of the third day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (times GMT): 1130 MURRAY, RADUCANU TO PLAY MIXED DOUBLES

Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will team up with 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, 21, in the mixed doubles after the British duo were awarded a wildcard. Murray is also competing in the men's doubles with his brother Jamie, a seven-times Grand Slam doubles champion, after pulling out of his singles opener against Czech Tomas Machac on Tuesday due to a back problem.

1010 PLAY DELAYED DUE TO RAIN The start of play on the outside courts was delayed due to rain.

Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud is scheduled to start second-round action against Italian Fabio Fognini on Court Two. READ MORE:

