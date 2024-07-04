Triumphant Return: India's T20 Champions Arrive Amidst Celebrations

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team landed in Delhi on Thursday aboard a specially-arranged charter flight, five days after clinching the coveted title in Barbados, where they were stranded due to a category 4 hurricane.

Hundreds of fans, brandishing placards and waving the national flag, braved a steady drizzle to greet their heroes outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the squad secured India's second T20 world title, putting an end to an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy.

The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC -- Air India Champions 24 World Cup -- departed from Bridgetown, Barbados around 4:50am local time on Wednesday and touched down in Delhi at 6am (IST) on Thursday after a 16-hour non-stop journey. The Indian squad, along with its support staff, family members, board officials, and media contingent were aboard the flight.

The team clinched the title, India's fourth overall World Cup, with a thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa in the final, but faced delays returning home due to hurricane Beryl. They are set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 9am before heading to Mumbai for an open bus victory parade and a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.

