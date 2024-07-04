Left Menu

Pankaj Advani Secures Thrilling Comeback to Chase Asian Billiards Hat-trick

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani secured a stunning 4-2 comeback victory over Siddharth Parikh to remain in contention for a hat-trick of Asian Billiards titles. Despite trailing early, Advani showcased his resilience and strategic prowess to dominate the subsequent frames and emerge victorious in a thrilling contest.

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani staged an impressive comeback to secure a 4-2 victory over Siddharth Parikh, keeping him on track for a hat-trick of Asian Billiards titles.

The match began with Parikh taking an early lead, scoring 101 points to Advani's 38. The second frame was closely contested, with Parikh narrowly winning 100-99 despite Advani's brilliant break of 92.

Down 0-2, Advani displayed remarkable tenacity in the third frame with a commanding 101-0 win. His break of 60 highlighted his strategic mastery.

The fourth frame saw another fierce battle, where Parikh's 95 points couldn't surpass Advani's 101. With a break of 93, Advani secured the frame.

Advani dominated the fifth frame, winning 104-2, including an exceptional break of 87. In the final frame, Parikh scored 95 with a break of 95, but Advani's total of 102, featuring a break of 77, clinched the victory.

"It is good to keep the momentum going. Siddharth is a formidable opponent. Given the unpredictable nature of sport, it was a thrilling match. As the tournament progresses, it is important to keep focus," said Advani post-match.

