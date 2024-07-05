Left Menu

The Caribbean Conundrum: Triumphs and Trials of T20 World Cup 2024

The T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean was a success but highlighted logistical challenges affecting players and fans. Despite benefits for Cricket West Indies and the thrill for local fans, issues like long travel times and inadequate infrastructure caused problems, especially for overseas supporters.

Updated: 05-07-2024 16:54 IST
The recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean was a resounding success but came with notable logistical challenges that impacted both players and fans. Cricket West Indies secured financial stability through the event, marking a significant achievement for the governing body.

While local fans were elated to witness world-class cricket in their region, international fans faced considerable obstacles, including extended travel times and poor ticketing management. For instance, Indian fans traveling from the USA, UK, and Canada were especially inconvenienced.

The event underscored the need for better infrastructure and planning for future tournaments in the region. The ICC and local organizers managed to pull off the massive logistical task, but improvements are necessary for more seamless future events.

